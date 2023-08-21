PS5 Sales Up 244% in Europe in July 2023, GTAV Best-Selling Game - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken first place on the Europe charts for July 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. Another Rockstar game, Red Dead Redemption 2, took third place on the charts. Both games were discounted during the month of July.

Pikmin 4 was the highest charting new release of the month and it debuted in 11th place. It should be noted Nintendo does not share digital sales and it likely would have had debuted higher if they did. Launch sales for the game are 81 percent higher than Pikmin 3: Deluxe, which launched in October 2020.

FIFA 23 took second place on the software charts, Diablo IV took fourth place, and Hogwarts Legacy took fifth place. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom took sixth place, The Crew 2 took seventh place, and F1 23 took eighth place.

There were a total of 11.6 million games sold in June across Europe for PC and consoles, which is up 34 percent year-on-year. 7.9 million of these games sold were digital, while physical accounted for the other 3.75 million games sold.

There were 493,000 consoles sold in the tracked European markets, which is up 62.5 percent year-on-year, but down two percent compared to June 2023. It should be noted console sales in the UK, Germany, and some Eastern European countries are not included. Read the UK report for June 2023 here.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in July 2023 with sales up 244 percent compared to July 2022 and up 24 percent compared to June 2023. The PS5 saw price promotions during the month, which helped boost sales. PS5 sales are up 203 percent year-to-date.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales down nine percent year-on-year and sales flat year-to-date. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place.

Top 20 Games in Europe in June 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 2 FIFA 23 (EA) 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 4 Diablo 4 (Activision Blizzard) 5 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 6 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)* 7 The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) 8 F1 23 (EA) 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 10 NBA 2K23 11 Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)* 12 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 13 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 14 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 15 A Way Out (EA) 16 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 17 Civilization 6 (2K Games) 18 Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (Activision Blizzard) 19 It Takes Two (EA) 20 Final Fantasy 16 (Square Enix)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

