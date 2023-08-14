PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in July, Old Call of Duty Games Back in Top 5 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in July 2023, according to GfK Entertainment and reported by GamesIndustry.

Sales for the PlayStation 5 are up very slightly compared to June, while sales through the first seven months of 2023 are up 68 percent year-to-date. Sales have improved even more in August.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console in the UK in July with sales dropping 15 percent month-on-month. Switch sales year-to-date are down 8.5%.

The Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console in July as sales dropped 12 percent from June to July. Xbox Series X|S sales year-to-date are down 22.8 percent.

Overall, hardware sales are down seven percent in July compared to June, while year-over-year sales are up seven percent.

GSD data shows that 2.36 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in July, which is up 31 percent year-on-year. 1.66 million of the game sales were digital, which is up 40 percent year-on-year, while physical sales were up 12 percent to 701,000 units.

FIFA 23 rose three spots to retake first place on the software charts, while Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2shot their way up to second and third places, respectively, due to digital sales.

Two classic Call of Duty games re-entered the top five due to Microsoft fixing the matchmaking on Xbox platforms and discounting them on the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (2012) took fourth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) came in fifth place.

Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to sixth place, F1 23 dropped four spots to seventh place, and Minecraft re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

There were 550,000 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in July, which is down three percent compared to June, but up three percent compared to a year ago. The white PS5 DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in June 2023 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 FIFA 23 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (Activision Blizzard) 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – 2009 Edition (Activision Blizzard) 6 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 7 F1 23 (EA) 8 Minecraft (Mojang) 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – 2022 Edition (Activision Blizzard) 10 Diablo 4 (Activision Blizzard)

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

