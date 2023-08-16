The Crew Motorfest Goes Gold - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 52 minutes ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Ivory Tower announced The Crew Motorfest has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

"The Crew Motorfest is certified gold," announced Ubisoft via Twitter. "We're extremely proud and excited to announce our second gold master this week! Congratulations to all of our teams working on the game, we can't wait to see you all at the finish line this September 14!"

The Crew Motorfest will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna on September 14.

The Crew Motorfest is certified gold 📀



We're extremely proud and excited to announce our second gold master this week! Congratulations to all of our teams working on the game, we can't wait to see you all at the finish line this September 14! pic.twitter.com/AyIbZyRrtj — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) August 16, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles