Hi-Fi Rush Tops 3 Million Players - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango GameWorks have announced Hi-Fi Rush has surpassed three million players since its release in late January.

"The total number of players of Hi-Fi Rush as exceeded 3 million!" reads a tweet from the official Japanese Tango Gameworks Twitter account. "From all of us at Tango Gameworks, thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Microsoft's GM of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg earlier this year said the game was a "break out hit" and did meet expectations.

"Hi-Fi Rush was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations," Greenberg said at the time. "We couldn’t be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered with this surprise release."

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-action game that was announced and released on January 25 of this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles