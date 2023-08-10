GTAV Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July, Remnant II Takes 2nd - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 383 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2023.
Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Remnant II was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was number three in the US and Canada and FIFA 23 came in third in Europe.
Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while on the European charts it was Grand Theft Auto V. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in second in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada and Minecraft came in third in Europe.
Synapse topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, as well as on in Europe.
Job Simulator topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Warzone on the European charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Remnant II
|Remnant II
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|FIFA 23
|FINAL FANTASY XVI
|F1 23
|NBA 2K23
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|Diablo IV
|Diablo IV
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|FINAL FANTASY XVI
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Hogwarts Legacy
|NBA 2K23
|MLB The Show 23
|Cyberpunk 2077
|FIFA 23
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
|PGA TOUR 2K23
|ELDEN RING
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Need For Speed Unbound
|Street Fighter 6
|Among Us
|ELDEN RING
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|WWE 2K23
|It Takes Two
|Gotham Knights
|Dead Island 2
|Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Need For Speed Unbound
|Mortal Kombat 11
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Minecraft
|NBA 2K23
|The Crew 2
|EA Sports UFC 4
|EA Sports UFC 4
|The Crew 2
|FIFA 23
|Mortal Kombat X
|Gang Beasts
|Gang Beasts
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|NBA 2K23
|Mortal Kombat 11
|A Way Out
|Hogwarts Legacy
|The Last of Us Part II
|The Last of Us Part II
|THIEF SIMULATOR
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|F1 23
|FIFA 23
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|A Way Out
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|The Last of Us Remastered
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Unravel Two
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Rust
|The Forest
|Diablo IV
|Batman: Arkham Knight
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games*
|US/Canada
|EU
|Synapse
|Synapse
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Pavlov
|Pavlov
|Moss: Book II
|Moss: Book II
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
|Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|Swordsman VR
|Hubris
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|Kayak VR: Mirage
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Swordsman VR
|Hubris
|The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
PSVR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|Titanic VR
|Budget Cuts
|Batman: Arkham VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|Budget Cuts
|Titanic VR
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Gun Club VR
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Swordsman VR
|Robinson: The Journey
|Robinson: The Journey
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Fall Guys
|Fall Guys
|Rocket League
|Apex Legends
|NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
|Rocket League
|eFootball 2023
|Overwatch 2
|Trackmania
|Rec Room
|The Sims 4
|The Sims 4
|Apex Legends
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
|Overwatch 2
