GTAV Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July, Remnant II Takes 2nd

posted 3 hours ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2023.

Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Remnant II was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was number three in the US and Canada and FIFA 23 came in third in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while on the European charts it was Grand Theft Auto V. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in second in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada and Minecraft came in third in Europe.

Synapse topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, as well as on in Europe.

Job Simulator topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Warzone on the European charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Remnant II Remnant II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 FINAL FANTASY XVI F1 23 NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Diablo IV Diablo IV Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege FINAL FANTASY XVI Mortal Kombat 11 Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23 MLB The Show 23 Cyberpunk 2077 FIFA 23 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor PGA TOUR 2K23 ELDEN RING Cyberpunk 2077 Need For Speed Unbound Street Fighter 6 Among Us ELDEN RING The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt WWE 2K23 It Takes Two Gotham Knights Dead Island 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Need For Speed Unbound Mortal Kombat 11

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft NBA 2K23 The Crew 2 EA Sports UFC 4 EA Sports UFC 4 The Crew 2 FIFA 23 Mortal Kombat X Gang Beasts Gang Beasts Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 Mortal Kombat 11 A Way Out Hogwarts Legacy The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II THIEF SIMULATOR Batman: Arkham Knight F1 23 FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II A Way Out theHunter: Call of the Wild theHunter: Call of the Wild The Last of Us Remastered Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Unravel Two Friday the 13th: The Game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Rust The Forest Diablo IV Batman: Arkham Knight

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Synapse Synapse Beat Saber Beat Saber Pavlov Pavlov Moss: Book II Moss: Book II Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Job Simulator Job Simulator Swordsman VR Hubris Walkabout Mini Golf Kayak VR: Mirage Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Swordsman VR Hubris The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU Job Simulator Job Simulator Beat Saber Beat Saber The Walking Dead Onslaught Titanic VR Budget Cuts Batman: Arkham VR SUPERHOT VR Budget Cuts Titanic VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Batman: Arkham VR Gun Club VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR SUPERHOT VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Swordsman VR Robinson: The Journey Robinson: The Journey

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Fall Guys Fall Guys Rocket League Apex Legends NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Rocket League eFootball 2023 Overwatch 2 Trackmania Rec Room The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Apex Legends PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Overwatch 2

