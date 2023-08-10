By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
GTAV Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July, Remnant II Takes 2nd

GTAV Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July, Remnant II Takes 2nd - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 383 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2023.

Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Remnant II was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was number three in the US and Canada and FIFA 23 came in third in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while on the European charts it was Grand Theft Auto V. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in second in Europe. Grand Theft Auto V was number three in the US and Canada and Minecraft came in third in Europe.

Synapse topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Pavlov was number three in the US and Canada, as well as on in Europe.

Job Simulator topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT came in second place in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Warzone on the European charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
Remnant II Remnant II
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23
FINAL FANTASY XVI F1 23
NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Diablo IV Diablo IV
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege FINAL FANTASY XVI
Mortal Kombat 11 Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23
MLB The Show 23 Cyberpunk 2077
FIFA 23 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
PGA TOUR 2K23 ELDEN RING
Cyberpunk 2077 Need For Speed Unbound
Street Fighter 6 Among Us
ELDEN RING The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
WWE 2K23 It Takes Two
Gotham Knights Dead Island 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Need For Speed Unbound Mortal Kombat 11

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games 

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V
Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2
Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft
NBA 2K23 The Crew 2
EA Sports UFC 4 EA Sports UFC 4
The Crew 2 FIFA 23
Mortal Kombat X Gang Beasts
Gang Beasts Hogwarts Legacy
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23
Mortal Kombat 11 A Way Out
Hogwarts Legacy The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II THIEF SIMULATOR
Batman: Arkham Knight F1 23
FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
A Way Out theHunter: Call of the Wild
theHunter: Call of the Wild The Last of Us Remastered
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Unravel Two
Friday the 13th: The Game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Rust The Forest
Diablo IV Batman: Arkham Knight

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Synapse Synapse
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Pavlov Pavlov
Moss: Book II Moss: Book II
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
Job Simulator Job Simulator
Swordsman VR Hubris
Walkabout Mini Golf Kayak VR: Mirage
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Swordsman VR
Hubris The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games 

US/Canada EU
Job Simulator Job Simulator
Beat Saber Beat Saber
The Walking Dead Onslaught Titanic VR
Budget Cuts Batman: Arkham VR
SUPERHOT VR Budget Cuts
Titanic VR The Walking Dead Onslaught
Batman: Arkham VR Gun Club VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR SUPERHOT VR
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Swordsman VR
Robinson: The Journey Robinson: The Journey

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Call of Duty: Warzone
Call of Duty: Warzone Fall Guys
Fall Guys Rocket League
Apex Legends NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
Rocket League eFootball 2023
Overwatch 2 Trackmania
Rec Room The Sims 4
The Sims 4 Apex Legends
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Overwatch 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.