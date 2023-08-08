Baldur's Gate 3 Tops the Steam Charts, Starfield Pre-orders Enter the Top 10 - Sales

/ 391 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Baldur's Gate 3 has debuted in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 32, 2023, which ended August 8, 2023.

Call of Duty is up from fourth to second place. This is the new home for Modern Warfare II and Warzone. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - BlackCell (Season 05) debuted in fifth place.

Remnant II dropped from first to third place, Steam Deck is down one spot to fourth place, and American Truck Simulator shot up the charts to sixth place.

Pre-orders for Starfield shot up the charts from 13th to seventh place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Baldur's Gate 3 - NEW Call of Duty Remnant II Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - BlackCell (Season 05) - NEW American Truck Simulator

Starfield - Pre-order BattleBit Remastered Grand Theft Auto V Rust

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Baldur's Gate 3 - NEW Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Call of Duty Remnant II Apex Legends Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - BlackCell (Season 05) - NEW Naraka: Bladepoint American Truck Simulator Starfield - Pre-order

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles