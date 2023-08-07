EVO 2024 Announced for July 2024 - News

E-Sports Evolution announced EVO 2024, Evolution Championship Series 2024, will run from July 26 to 28 in 2024 and will return to Las Vegas.

EVO 2023 started on August 4 and ended on August 6. It set the record for the largest ever EVO and might have set a record for the most participants in a single eSports competition.

Nevada governor Joe Lombardo also called August 6 EVO Day in the state.

Thanks, Gematsu.

