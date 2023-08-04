Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Arc System Works and developer French-Bread have announced the fighting game, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

The game will launch in early 2024 and will be playable at the Arc System Works booth at EVO 2023, which runs this weekend from August 4 to 6 in Las Vegas. The game also supports English, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish languages.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Created in collaboration with developer French-Bread, the game will feature the final chapter in the “Hollow Night” storyline that began with the original series release over a decade ago!

As a light novel-style action fighting game, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes brings a fully original addition to the fight game genre, weaving a climactic tale of surviving the Hollow Night and dueling powerful foes accented by fantastic visual environments, 21 returning characters and new In-Births joining to bolster an already potent roster, and compelling background music.

Players take the role of high school youth and story protagonist Hyde as he encounters the mysterious girl, Linne, prompting his inner EXS powers to suddenly awaken. The two band together in a grueling struggle to defeat the fearsome and so-called strongest user of all, Paradox. However, an enigmatic force known as Kuon the Aeon appears and crushes the two victors, proclaiming his advent of the world’s end. This leads to Linne’s disappearance where Hyde, now determined to save their world from Kuon, ventures alone into the Night…

The latest series entry also boasts a unique battle system brought to life by revamped, high-quality pixel art visuals and dynamically detailed facial expressions. Players will also realize the sequel’s true combat splendor through its expanded move list, new character abilities and finely-tuned balances, evolved battle system, and implementation of Rollback Netcode. Simply by pushing the EXS button, even beginners can perform stylish moves with ease, resulting in a sense of speed not found in other traditional 2D fighting games. In addition, newly enhanced network features (alongside Rollback Netcode) allow players to test their skills against global online opponents in smooth Rank Matches and Player Matches!

