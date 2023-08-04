Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Ships Over 300,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developer Too Kyo Games announced Master Detective Archives: Rain Code has shipped over 300,000 units worldwide as of July 31. The figure includes digital sales.

The game released for the Nintendo Switch on June 30.

A brand new dark fantasy detective action game from the minds behind the Danganronpa series!

Yuma, an amnesiac detective-in-training, and Shinigami, the spirit haunting him, tackle unsolved mysteries in a strange city caged by unending rain.

Master Detectives vs. Megacorporation

A city of rain is gripped by innumerable unsolved mysteries, under the complete control of a megacorporation. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, must rise to the challenge of uncovering the truth. With Shinigami by his side, Yuma joins the investigation as a trainee of the detective agency. Travel freely within the fully 3D environment of the city to gather evidence and testimonies.

Enter the Mystery Labyrinth, a Unique and Offbeat Puzzle-Solving Experience!

As the investigation progresses, a realm known as the Mystery Labyrinth will appear, creating a path toward the truth. Once inside however, the mysteries shrouding the case materialize as gimmicks and traps, lying in wait to consume Yuma. The rules of reality don’t apply here: delve into the ever-changing Mystery Labyrinth and get to heart of the case.

