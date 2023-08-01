Remnant II Sales Top 1 Million Units in 4 Days - Sales

Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games announced Remnant II has sold over one million units in four days.

"To everyone who helped us achieve this amazing milestone, thank you for your unwavering support," said Gunfire Games CEO David Adams. "This was a multi-year journey for us and we couldn’t be happier to see fans having such a great time with a game we put our heart and soul into."

Gearbox Publishing San Francisco president Yoon Im added, "Remnant II exceeded our expectations. As a commercial and critical hit, we’re incredibly proud of the Gunfire team and everyone here at Gearbox Publishing who brought this title to life.

"As excited as we are, we’re incredibly thankful to the Remnant community who supported us and the Gunfire team during development. To the new Remnant fans who joined our community in the past week, we’re thrilled you joined us on this journey."

Remnant II launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 25.

