Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained first place on the French charts for week 28, 2023, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place, while Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) has dropped to third place.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) and Mario Party Superstars (NS) have re-entered the top five in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Final Fantasy XVI FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack Diablo IV

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 F1 23 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition Farming Simulator Platinum Edition Jagged Alliance 3 - Tactical Edition

