PS5 Best-Seller as Sales Surpass 12M - Europe Hardware Estimates for June 2023

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 430,347 units sold for June 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 12.09 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 321,925 units to bring its lifetime sales to 32.64 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 181,029 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.17 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 5,302 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.84 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by nearly 7,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 40,000 units. PS4 sold 437,121 units for the month of April 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 141,406 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 162,775 (60.8%). Nintendo Switch sales are down by 25,922 units (-7.5%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 21,364 units (-10.6%). The PlayStation 4 is up by 1,551 units (41.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 96,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 61,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 50,000 units. It should be noted June is a five week month, while May is a four week month.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.62 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.84 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.76 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for June 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 430,347 ( 12,089,123 ) Switch - 321,925 ( 32,643,732 ) Xbox Series X|S - 181,029 ( 6,166,558 ) PlayStation 4 - 5,302 ( 45,843,813 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe June 3, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 80,974 Switch - 70,742 Xbox Series X|S - 29,050 PlayStation 4 - 861

Europe June 10, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 81,617 Switch - 63,516 Xbox Series X|S - 35,071 PlayStation 4 - 910

Europe June 17, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 76,800 Switch - 57,687 Xbox Series X|S - 39,185 PlayStation 4 - 1,028

Europe June 24, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 84,111 Switch - 58,947 Xbox Series X|S - 38,559 PlayStation 4 - 946

Europe July 1, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 106,845 Switch - 71,033 Xbox Series X|S - 39,164 PlayStation 4 - 1,557

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

