Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the French Charts, Final Fantasy XVI Takes 2nd - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained first place on the French charts for week 27, 2023, according to SELL.

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) in its third week has remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place.

FIFA 23 (PS5) re-entered the top five in fourth place and God of War: Ragnarök (PS5) is down from fourth to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Final Fantasy XVI FIFA 23 God of War: Ragnarök

Xbox Series X|S

Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack Diablo IV Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 F1 23 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe PC Minecraft Microsoft Flight Simulator The Sims 4: Discover University

