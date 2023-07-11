Dragon Quest Series Sales Top 88 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Square Enix has announced the Dragon Quest series has sold over 88 million units worldwide. This figure is up from 85 million units sold as of March 31, 2022.

"The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including...Dragon Quest, which has sold over 88 million units worldwide," reads a press release from Square Enix.

Square Enix also recently announced Final Fantasy XVI has surpassed three million units shipped worldwide in about a week, while the Final Fantasy series has sold over 180 million units worldwide.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

