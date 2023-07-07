Diablo IV Retakes 1st Place on the Australian Charts, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Takes 2nd - Sales

Diablo IV has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 2, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is up from fourth to second place and FIFA 23 is up from fifth to third place. Final Fantasy XVI fell from first to fourth place in its second week.

Hogwarts Legacy is up five spots to fifth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to sixth place. Just Dance 2023 Edition re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Diablo IV The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom FIFA 23 Final Fantasy XVI Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Dance 2023 Edition Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

