Master Detective Archives Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 106K, PS5 Sells 49K

posted 33 minutes ago

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 55,339 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 2, 2023.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 8,373 units. 9 R.I.P. (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 8,080 units. Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Nintendo Switch (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 5,845 units.

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) dropped to second place in its second week with sales of 37,763 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) dropped one spot to third place with sales of 26,089 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to fourth place with sales of 10,244 units.

Minecraft (NS) dropped from fourth to seventh place with sales of 7,241 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is down from fifth to eighth place with sales of 6,925 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 5,341 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 106,214 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 49,294 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,093 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 971 units, and the 3DS sold 40 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Spike Chunsoft, 06/30/23) – 55,339 (New) [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 37,763 (373,790) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 26,089 (1,723,314) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,244 (5,354,788) [NSW] Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Capcom, 06/30/23) – 8,373 (New) [NSW] 9 R.I.P. (Idea Factory, 06/29/23) – 8,080 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,241 (3,178,847) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,925 (1,114,248) [NSW] Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Nintendo Switch (Falcom, 06/29/23) – 5,845 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,341 (5,225,169)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 60,045 (4,961,211) PlayStation 5 – 44,967 (3,318,567) Switch – 24,118 (19,421,983) Switch Lite – 22,051 (5,389,433) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,327 (533,910) PlayStation 4 – 2,093 (7,881,468) Xbox Series S – 505 (268,464) Xbox Series X – 466 (202,255) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 40 (1,191,854)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017.

