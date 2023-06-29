Baldur's Gate 3 Release Date for PC Moved Up to August 3, PS5 Version Delayed to September 6 - News

Larian Studios announced it has moved up the release date for the PC version of Baldur's Gate 3 from August 31 to August 3, while the PlayStation 5 version has been delayed from August 31 to September 6.

"We’ve always been a studio that aims to release on as many platforms as possible, in order of readiness," said Larian Studios director of publishing Michael Douse.

"We’ve also aimed for the highest possible quality on every platform we’ve released on. We’re at a point where we’re reaching 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5, which is remarkable considering the breadth and depth Baldur’s Gate III aims for. It features over 170 hours of cinematics, more than twice the length of the entirety of Game of Thrones, and more than three times the dialogue of all three Lord of the Rings novels combined.

"It is a massive, expansive game that truly brings Dungeons & Dragons to life, with multiplayer and split-screen co-op, and at a scale that’s roughly four times that of our previous game, Divinity: Original Sin II. Reaching a technical bar that matches our design ambitions felt like the right move, while holding back the PC version when we knew we’d be ready felt like the wrong move in such a busy launch period."

Larian Studios CEO and creative director Swen Vincke added, "We set out to make a game that would reward player creativity and truly bring Dungeons & Dragons to life in a cinematic way that explores the breadth and depth RPGs can offer. Baldur’s Gate III has become an astronomical game that never fails to surprise, and I’m super proud of the team.

"We couldn’t have done this without our Early Access community, but it’s crazy to think that all this time they experienced less than a quarter of what Baldur’s Gate III has to offer. I cannot wait to hear the stories our players will tell when the full game releases. It’s time to gather your party."

