F1 23 Debuts in 2nd Place on the New Zealand Charts, Diablo IV Remains in 1st

Diablo IV has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 18, 2023.

F1 23 is the only new title in the top 10 this week as it debuted in second place.

Grand Theft Auto V is down one spot to third place, while NBA 2K23 remained in fourth place. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fell to fifth place. Hogwarts Legacy remained in sixth place and Assassin's Creed Valhalla is up from 10th to seventh place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is down three spots to eighth place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in ninth place and Spider-Man: Remastered is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Diablo IV F1 23 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy Assassin's Creed Valhalla Red Dead Redemption 2 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Man: Remastered

