Diablo IV Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 81K, PS5 Sells 51K, Xbox Series Sells 13K - Sales

/ 259 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 31,151 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 18, 2023.

FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 4,891 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place with sales of 7,489 units. Minecraft (NS) is up from seventh to third place with sales of 5,753 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is up from ninth to fourth with sales of 5,550 units.

Diablo IV (PS5) in its second week fell from second to fifth place with sales of 4,902 units. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X|S versions fell out of the top 10.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while two are for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 81,408 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 51,251 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 12,978 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,340 units, and the 3DS sold 47 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 31,151 (1,672,070) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,489 (5,336,478) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,753 (3,165,440) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,550 (1,101,167) [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 4,902 (29,277) [NSW] FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake (Rainy Frog, 06/15/23) – 4,891 (New) [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 4,766 (33,630) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,362 (5,053,556) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,315 (4,038,838) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,309 (5,215,546)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 50,094 (4,834,791) PlayStation 5 – 46,830 (3,202,185) Switch – 17,173 (19,376,924) Switch Lite – 14,141 (5,348,708) Xbox Series S – 6,520 (259,511) Xbox Series X – 6,458 (201,510) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,421 (15,613) PlayStation 4 – 1,340 (7,876,948) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 47 (1,191,781)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles