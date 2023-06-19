Diablo IV Debuts on the Australian Charts, Tears of the Kingdom Remains Drops to 2nd - Sales

Diablo IV has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 11, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has ended its run in first place as it had to settle for second place.

NBA 2K23 is up one spot to third place, while Street Fighter 6 in its second week fell from second to fourth place. FIFA 23 shot up from ninth to fifth place and Grand Theft Auto V is down from fifth to sixth place.

Hogwarts Legacy fell from third to seventh place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II both fell two spots to eighth and ninth places, respectively. Halo: The Master Chief Collection rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Diablo IV - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom NBA 2K23 Street Fighter 6 FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Halo: The Master Chief Collection

