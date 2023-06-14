PS5 Game Streaming Coming to PlayStation Plus Premium - News

/ 373 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced is testing cloud streaming PlayStation 5 games, which will be made available on PlayStation Plus Premium.

The Premium tier of PlayStation Plus will add PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 games that subscribers already own.

"A year has flown by so quickly since we rolled out our new PlayStation Plus tiered plans, ushering in new benefits to the service such as our Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, along with Game Trials for blockbuster titles," said PlayStation vice president and global head of subscriptions Nick Maguire. "Whether you subscribe to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra or Premium/Deluxe, it’s been great to see the positive feedback we’ve gotten from players around the world for the quality titles that we offer monthly.

"Today, we’re celebrating this wonderful milestone with 10 days of activities for the PlayStation community. It’s also our way of saying thanks to players everywhere for supporting us in this new era for PlayStation Plus.

"First off, we have very exciting news for PlayStation Plus Premium members. We’re currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games – this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own. When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console.

"That means as a Premium member, it’ll be easier to jump into your favorite games without downloading them first onto your PS5 console. Our goal is to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the value of PlayStation Plus.

"We think it’s important for Premium members to be able to enjoy as many games as possible via cloud streaming. As more games continue to launch on the PS5 console, we look forward to adding cloud streaming capability for PS5 titles in addition to the PS3, PS4 and classic titles that are already available for Premium members to stream. We’re in the early stages right now, and we can’t wait to share more details when we’re ready, including a launch time frame."

There are three tiers of PlayStation Plus. The Essential tier includes three monthly PS5 and PS4 games, discounts, cloud storage, and access to online multiplayer. The Extra tier includes the same content as the previous tier, as well as a catalogue of hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games. The Premium tier includes the same content as the previous tiers, as well as game streaming and time limited game trials.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles