Assassin's Creed Mirage Gets Story Trailer and Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Bordeaux have released the story trailer and gameplay walkthrough video for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice.

Join an ancient organization and come to understand a new creed – one that will change Basim’s fate in ways he never could have imagined.

A POWERFUL COMING-OF-AGE STORY

Discover a narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin with a conflicted destiny. Meet an inspiring cast of characters who will shape Basim’s destiny and may be more than what they seem…

THE ULTIMATE ASSASSIN

Become the most versatile Assassin in franchise history. Parkour seamlessly through the city and leverage the largest assortment of tools to date. Get contracts at the Assassin’s bureaus, collect vital clues, and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.

AN IMMERSIVE, REACTIVE CITY

Explore a dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move. Uncover the secrets of four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City. Discover surprising world events and interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad.

A TRIBUTE TO AN ORIGINAL

Experience a modern take on the features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years. Journey to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed in this heartfelt homage to the game that started it all.

Assassin's Creed Mirage will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna on October 12.

