The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 28, 2023.

Hogwarts legacy remained in second place, Grand Theft Auto V climbed three spots to third place, and NBA 2K23 dropped from third to fourth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is down one spot to sixth place, and Doom Eternal re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Doom Eternal Mortal Kombat 11 Horizon Zero Dawn Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster I-VI Bundle

