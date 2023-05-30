Devolver Direct Set for Thursday, June 8 - News

Devolver Digital announced its annual Devolver Direct showcase will take place on Thursday, June 8 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. The showcase is titled Devolver Direct: The Return of Volvy and is part of Summer Game Fest 2023.

"The 2023 edition of Devolver's marquee marketing event promises new game announcements, playable demos and a host of other surprises," said Devolver Digital.

View the Devolver Direct: The Return of Volvy teaser trailer below:

