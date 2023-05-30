Interactive Streaming Series Silent Hill: Ascension Trailer Released - News

Konami in partnership with Genvid, Behaviour Interactive, Bad Robot Games, and dj2 Entertainment have released a new trailer for the interactive streaming series, Silent Hill: Ascension, which will launch later this year.

"We’ve gone the extra mile to create a dreamlike world in Silent Hill: Ascension ‎with disturbing, hyper-detailed characters, other-worldly monsters, immersive atmospheres, and an overall audio and visual design that our team is very proud of," said Bad Robot Games art director Chris Amaral.

"The detailed environments, the eerie ambiance, and the realistic characters and monsters should really enhance the horror experience, creating something that is pure Silent Hill, while also feeling unique for the franchise."

Genvid Entertainment CEO Jacob Navok added, "Silent Hill: Ascension ‎will captivate audiences with its immersive experience, spotlighting stunning visuals and live community-driven moments, all while exploring the psychological horror that has made the Silent Hill series so beloved by fans worldwide. For the first time in the Silent Hill history, the collective audience will be able to influence the story, determining crucial outcomes for the complex, evolving characters in this series."

Motoi Okamoto, Silent Hill series producer at Konami, said, "Silent Hill fans and horror audiences everywhere have a lot to look forward to. We are pleased to tell a new interactive story, in never-before-explored locations, alongside new characters that will be introduced to fans of the Silent Hill universe. It is you who will decide the fate of multiple main characters, which will unfold simultaneously around the globe."

View the new trailer below:

Read details on the interactive streaming series below:

Silent Hill: Ascension ‎follows multiple main characters from locations around the world tormented by new and terrifying Silent Hill monsters. Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their children, and entire towns as they’re drawn into the darkness by both recent murders and long suppressed guilt and fears.

In Silent Hill: Ascension ‎the actions of millions will determine the outcome. By the time the last scene streams, which characters have survived? Will those who are left be redeemed, damned, or suffer? Even the project’s creators do not know how Silent Hill: Ascension ‎will end. Instead, the character’s fates are in the audience’s hands.

This time around you won’t be experiencing fear alone. Instead, you, along with a global audience, will have direct and permanent influence over how the fate of the characters and story plays out. It is your chance to shape the canon of Silent Hill forever.

