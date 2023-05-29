The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Remains in First on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 21, 2023.

Hogwarts legacy is in second place, NBA 2K23 is in third place, and Far Cry 6 is in fourth place. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in fifth place, Grand Theft Auto V is in sixth place, and Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23 Far Cry 6 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy's The Division 2 FIFA 23 Metro Exodus Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

