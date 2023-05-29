Lego 2K Drive Debuts on the Australian Charts, Tears of the Kingdom Remains in 1st - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 21, 2023.

Lego 2K Drive is the one new title in the top 10 as it debuted in fourth place.

Hogwarts legacy is in second place, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in third place, and NBA 2K23 is in fifth place. FIFA 23 is in sixth place, Far Cry 6 is in seventh place, and Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Lego 2K Drive - NEW NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 Far Cry 6 Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

