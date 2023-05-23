Jim Ryan is 'Very Optimistic' PS5 Will Sell Over 108.4 Million Units Lifetime - Sales

/ 277 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in a Q&A session during Sony's Business Segment Meetings stated he is "very optimistic" the PlayStation 5 will sell over 70 million units on top of the 38.4 units million shipped as of March 2023.

If Sony is able to sell another 70 million PlayStation 5s during the rest of the lifetime of the console that would bring total sales to 108.4 million units when you include the 38.4 million shipped.

Since Ryan did say over 70 million more PS5s sold, he likely sees 108.4 million as the low end for the PlayStation 5 to sell lifetime. To compare, the PlayStation 4 has sold 117.03 million units as of April 2023 with 117.2 million shipped lifetime.

Thanks, Tech Raptor.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles