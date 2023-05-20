Jim Ryan: Sony Increasing Number of PS5 Exclusives With Staggered PC Releases 2 or 3 Years Later - News

/ 238 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Famitsu was asked about PlayStation Studios releasing more games on PC

"PlayStation Studios will continue to focus on development for the [PlayStation 5]," said Ryan via Google Translate. "However, when I deem it appropriate, I think I will work on games that can expand beyond the boundaries of game consoles.

"When thinking about where to expand an attractive IP, it's easy to come up with an answer about releasing it on PC because it's all you have to do is port it. What's more, what about movies, what about dramas? It's attractive to be able to choose, and I'm very happy that the opportunities to choose are increasing more and more."

He added, "We also fully understand the importance of PS5 exclusive titles. As I said earlier, PlayStation Studios' main responsibility is to have people enjoy the gaming experience using the latest PS. We are increasing the number of PS5-exclusive titles and staggering the release of the PC version.

"I often have the opportunity to ask game fans for their opinions, and when I ask them about the time lag, they say that selling the PC version two or three years after the release of the PS version is accepted favorably.

"It's a community that we should cherish the most. We will continue to listen to the voices of game fans and develop various titles in a multifaceted manner."

PlayStation has released a number of games on PC including Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War (2018), Uncharted,: Legacy of Thieves Collection, The Last of Us Part I, Horizon Zero Dawn, Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Days Gone.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles