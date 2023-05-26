PS5 vs Switch Sales Comparison - April 2023 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Switch.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

PS5 Vs. Switch Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 608,893 - PS5

Gap change over last 12 months: 706,164 - PS5

Total Lead: 452,492 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 37,439,537

Switch Total Sales: 36,987,045

April 2023 is the 30th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the Nintendo Switch by 0.61 million units.

In the last 12 months, the PS5 has outsold the Switch by 0.71 million units. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 0.45 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 37.44 million units in 30 months, while the Nintendo Switch sold 36.99 million units. Month 39 for the PlayStation 5 is April 2023 and for the Nintendo Switch it is August 2019.

The Nintendo Switch crossed 40 million in month 33, 50 million in month 35, and 60 million in month 41. The Nintendo Switch has sold 123.91 million units through March 2023. The PS5 is 87.62 million units behind lifetime Switch sales.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

