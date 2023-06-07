PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison in Europe - April 2023 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned Europe sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. PS4 Europe:

Gap change in latest month: 130,602 - PS5

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,203,886 - PS4

Total Lead: 5,011,448 - PS4

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 11,377,001

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 16,388,449

April 2023 is the 30th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 by 130,602 units.

In the last 12 months, the PS4 has outsold the PS5 by 2.20 million units. The PS5 is currently behind the PS4 by 5.01 million units.

The PS5 has sold 11.38 million units in 30 months, while the PS4 sold 16.39 million units. Month 30 for the PS5 is April 2023 and for the PS4 is April 2016.

The PS4 crossed 20 million units sold in Europe in month 37, 30 million in month 51, and 40 million in month 72. The PS4 has sold 45.84 million units to date in Europe. The PS5 is 34.46 million units behind lifetime PS4 sales in Europe.

