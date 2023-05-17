The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sales Top 10 Million Units Worldwide in 3 Days - Sales

Nintendo announced The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has sold over 10 million units worldwide in its first three days available. This matches what Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold in its first three days last November.

This figure includes over four million units sold in the Americas, which is the fastest selling Switch game and Nintendo game for any platform in that region. The game also sold 2.24 million units in Japan.

"Many players are returning to Hyrule with all its new mysteries and possibilities, and with the record-breaking launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, we can’t wait to see what they’ll create in the game and the stories they’ll share next," said Nintendo of America executive vice president of sales, marketing, and communications Devon Pritchard.

"We’re grateful for all of our fans who’ve shown their passion for The Legend of Zelda over the years, and these sales numbers for the latest installment continue to show the strong momentum for both the franchise and Nintendo Switch this year."

Read details on the game below:

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and on the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome. Harnessing the power of Link’s new abilities, players will fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda action–adventure series started over 35 years ago with the Legend of Zelda game, which debuted in the United States in 1987 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. As the heroic Link, players go on an adventure battling foes and discovering hidden mysteries in vast fields and dungeons. As of March 2023, the series has sold more than 130 million units worldwide.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store and select retailers at a suggested retail price of $69.99. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system, featuring a special design (game sold separately), is also available at a suggested retail price of $359.99.

Additionally, two accessories—a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($74.99 MSRP) and a Nintendo Switch carrying case ($24.99 MSRP), both with designs from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom—are also now available to purchase.

