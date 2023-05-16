Shantae Launches June 2 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Developer WayForward announced the original Shantae will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on June 2 for $9.99.

This means for the first time the entire Shantae series is now available on PlayStation consoles. The entire series is also available on the Nintendo Switch.

At last! We are excited to announce that the classic, original Shantae game will arrive digitally on PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 on June 2, less than three weeks away! That's also the GBC version's 21st anniversary! Crazy coincidence!! https://t.co/CswMzmgYk0 pic.twitter.com/H8XgSOqdau — WayForward (@WayForward) May 16, 2023

Read details on the game below:

Originally released in 2002 on Game Boy Color, Shantae is the acclaimed nonlinear action-adventure-platformer that introduced the world to the eponymous hair-whipping, hip-shaking, shape-shifting Half-Genie heroine. Frequently cited as one of the most impressive handheld titles of its era, the game will put you to the test as Shantae seeks out four elemental stones across Sequin Land in order to stop the nefarious lady pirate, Risky Boots.

During her quest, Shantae battles fiendish enemies, explores treacherous labyrinths, gains amazing new abilities, conquers mini-games, and encounters allies such as Rottytops, Sky, and Bolo. Alongside the standard GBC mode, this edition also includes the bonus Game Boy Advance functionality of the vintage cartridge (which adds an extra transformation and an alternative color palette).

With this release, the entire Shantae series (Shantae, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, and Shantae and the Seven Sirens; each sold separately) will be available on PlayStation systems for the very first time. The full Shantae series—including the original Shantae—is also currently available digitally on Switch.

Key Features:

Shantae‘s acclaimed original 8-bit adventure—now on PlayStation systems.

Use dance magic to transform into a monkey, an elephant, a spider, and more.

Travel across Sequin Land, from forests and deserts to swamps and frigid peaks.

Explore challenging labyrinths where devious bosses await.

Buy a variety of items and upgrades to gain new abilities.

Environments change from day to night.

Discover secret passages! Find hidden Warp Squids and fireflies.

Select between standard Game Boy Color mode or Game Boy Advance-enhanced mode, featuring a bonus Tinkerbat transformation.

Updated with save states, multiple display options, control improvements, and a mini art gallery.

