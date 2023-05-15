Hogwarts Legacy Tops the French Charts - Sales

Hogwrats Legacy (PS4) has taken first place on the French charts for week 18, 2023, according to SELL. The Deluxe Edition on the PS4 came in third place and the Xbox One version came in fourth place. This week saw the release of the game on the last-generation consoles.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) dropped from first to second place in its second week, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy

Xbox Series X|S

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Forza Horizon 5 Dead Island 2

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons PC Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Microsoft Flight Simulator X-Place 12

