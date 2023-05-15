Hogwarts Legacy Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 318 Views
Hogwrats Legacy (PS4) has taken first place on the French charts for week 18, 2023, according to SELL. The Deluxe Edition on the PS4 came in third place and the Xbox One version came in fourth place. This week saw the release of the game on the last-generation consoles.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5) dropped from first to second place in its second week, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- FIFA 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
Xbox Series X|S
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Forza Horizon 5
- Dead Island 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- X-Place 12
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
