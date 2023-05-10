Rumor: Sony Cancels Final Strike Games' Unannounced Sci-Fi Shooter, Studio Lays Off 40% of Staff - News

Sony has reportedly cancelled an unannounced science-fiction shooter that was in development at Final Strike Games, according to a source who spoke with Twitter user Timurr222.

The game was set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC. The source also claims they were laid off from the studio, which has laid off 40 percent of its employees.

Final Strike Games Software Engineer Ahmed Khalifa in a LinkedIn post announced he was laid off today.

"Today marks an end of a journey for me at Final Strike," said Khalifa. "I got impacted by a recent round of layoffs and I’m looking to start a new journey. If you know of any opportunities for a mid -senior level software development opportunities please hit me up. I have good experience working with Unreal and Unity game engines."

Final Strike Games was founded in March 2016 and has studios in Bellevue, Washington, and Vancouver, Canada. The official website for the developer reveals the team released Rocket Arena in July 2020 and has supported the live service on Fortnite since June 2021. The website as of the time of writing says the developer is working on an unannounced AAA PvP shooter for PC and console.

The LinkedIn page for Final Strike Games currently lists 82 employees.

source: Developed who was laid off the from the studio

The company had a 40% reduction of headcount — Timur222 (@bogorad222) May 10, 2023

FYI the layoffs at Final Strike Games happened today. pic.twitter.com/Qk212Oxb6Z — Timur222 (@bogorad222) May 10, 2023

