PlayStation Plus Collection Ends Today

The PlayStation Plus Collection, which has been available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on the PlayStation 5 since the console launched in November 2020, is being removed today.

Those who are able to redeem the titles before it ends today will be able to continue to play them as long as they remained subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

The PlayStation Plus Collection included 20 games at launch of the PS5, though, Persona 5 was removed in May 2022.

Here is the list of remaining PlayStation Plus Collection games:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombie Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition

Infamous: Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7

Uncharted 4

Until Dawn

