Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in April

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for April 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Dead Island 2 was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. MLB The Show 23 was number three in the US and Canada and Grand Theft Auto V came in third in Europe.

The Last of Us Part II was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada and FIFA 23 came in second in Europe. NBA 2K23 was number three in the US and Canada and Minecraft came in third in Europe.

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada and Pavlov came in first on the European charts. Pavlov was number two in the US and Canada and Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition came in second in Europe. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution was number three in the US and Canada and Kayak VR: Mirage came in third in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Job Simulator was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 came in second place on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Dead Island 2 Dead Island 2 MLB The Show 23 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 Resident Evil 4 Hogwarts Legacy EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Resident Evil 4 Hogwarts Legacy FAR CRY 6 FIFA 23 DREDGE WWE 2K23 Cyberpunk 2077 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege PGA TOUR 2K23 EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Madden NFL 23 WWE 2K23 Mortal Kombat 11 GRAN TURISMO 7 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Diablo II: Resurrected DREDGE Among Us Cyberpunk 2077 Watch Dogs: Legion GRAN TURISMO 7 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Last of Us Part I The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II Minecraft FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V MLB The Show 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports UFC 4 A Way Out FIFA 23 Gang Beasts Gang Beasts EA Sports UFC 4 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ARK: Survival Evolved Dead Island 2 theHunter: Call of the Wild theHunter: Call of the Wild Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 7 Days To Die The Forest ARK: Survival Evolved 7 Days To Die Batman: Arkham Knight The Last of Us Remastered A Way Out Monopoly Plus Final Fantasy VI Dead Island 2 Resident Evil 4 Tekken 7 Mortal Kombat X Star Wars Battlefront II Star Wars Battlefront II Batman: Arkham Knight

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR 2 Games*

US/Canada EU Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Pavlov Pavlov Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Kayak VR: Mirage Job Simulator The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Kayak VR: Mirage Job Simulator The Dark Pictures: Switchback The Dark Pictures: Switchback Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Synth Riders Synth Riders PISTOL WHIP Swordsman VR Swordsman VR PISTOL WHIP

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Beat Saber Job Simulator Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory Sniper Elite VR Astro Bot Rescue Mission Creed: Rise to Glory The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Lethal VR GORN The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught Swordsman VR Swordsman VR Batman: Arkham VR Lethal VR GORN

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Overwatch 2 Fall Guys Fall Guys Rocket League Apex Legends eFootball 2023 Rocket League The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Overwatch 2 Genshin Impact Apex Legends Destiny 2 KartRider: Drift PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Genshin Impact

