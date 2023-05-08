By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in April

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 446 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for April 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Dead Island 2 was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. MLB The Show 23 was number three in the US and Canada and Grand Theft Auto V came in third in Europe.

The Last of Us Part II was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada and FIFA 23 came in second in Europe. NBA 2K23 was number three in the US and Canada and Minecraft came in third in Europe.

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada and Pavlov came in first on the European charts. Pavlov was number two in the US and Canada and Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition came in second in Europe. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution was number three in the US and Canada and Kayak VR: Mirage came in third in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Job Simulator was number two in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 came in second place on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
Dead Island 2 Dead Island 2
MLB The Show 23 Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23
NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23
Resident Evil 4 Hogwarts Legacy
EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Resident Evil 4
Hogwarts Legacy FAR CRY 6
FIFA 23 DREDGE
WWE 2K23 Cyberpunk 2077
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
PGA TOUR 2K23 EA SPORTS PGA TOUR
Madden NFL 23 WWE 2K23
Mortal Kombat 11 GRAN TURISMO 7
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Diablo II: Resurrected
DREDGE Among Us
Cyberpunk 2077 Watch Dogs: Legion
GRAN TURISMO 7 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
The Last of Us Part I The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games 

US/Canada EU
The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II
Minecraft FIFA 23
NBA 2K23 Minecraft
Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V
MLB The Show 23 Red Dead Redemption 2
EA Sports UFC 4 A Way Out
FIFA 23 Gang Beasts
Gang Beasts EA Sports UFC 4
Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ARK: Survival Evolved
Dead Island 2 theHunter: Call of the Wild
theHunter: Call of the Wild Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
7 Days To Die The Forest
ARK: Survival Evolved 7 Days To Die
Batman: Arkham Knight The Last of Us Remastered
A Way Out Monopoly Plus
Final Fantasy VI Dead Island 2
Resident Evil 4 Tekken 7
Mortal Kombat X Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars Battlefront II Batman: Arkham Knight

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR 2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Pavlov
Pavlov Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Kayak VR: Mirage
Job Simulator The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
Kayak VR: Mirage Job Simulator
The Dark Pictures: Switchback The Dark Pictures: Switchback
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
Synth Riders Synth Riders
PISTOL WHIP Swordsman VR
Swordsman VR PISTOL WHIP

 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games 

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Job Simulator Job Simulator
SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR
Creed: Rise to Glory Sniper Elite VR
Astro Bot Rescue Mission Creed: Rise to Glory
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Lethal VR
GORN The Walking Dead Onslaught
The Walking Dead Onslaught Swordsman VR
Swordsman VR Batman: Arkham VR
Lethal VR GORN

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Overwatch 2 Fall Guys
Fall Guys Rocket League
Apex Legends eFootball 2023
Rocket League The Sims 4
The Sims 4 Overwatch 2
Genshin Impact Apex Legends
Destiny 2 KartRider: Drift
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Genshin Impact

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


