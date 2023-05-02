Skautfold: Usurper Arrives June 23 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Pugware announced Skautfold: Usurper will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch,, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on June 23 for $14.99 / €14.99.

Skautfold: Usurper takes place in an alternative timeline of 1898 in London. The outer worldly Citadel has landed in the city causing massive panic and releasing the maddening Fog. Recently re-crowned Empress Eleanor has assembled the royal forces and her four most loyal Knights to enter the Citadel – in the hopes of learning more, and hopefully finding a way to rid London of this terror. Meanwhile, Waltham, the leader of the Veimar, uses his own forces to ascend the Citadel and challenge the Navigator for his own…purposes… Players who haven’t played Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity shouldn’t be scared to dive into Skautfold: Usurper as it isn’t necessary to know the first game’s story to understand its sequel.

Skautfold: Usurper is a Metroidvania Action–RPG with a battle system built around its “Guard” system. It allows the player to charge through attacks and take risks, rewarding accurate timing and risk assessment. Instead of immediately losing health when the player is hit, they will loose “Guard points” (which function like a regeneration shield). When these run out, the player will take damage normally. However, if the player accurately dodges incoming attacks, they will turn a large portion of that attack damage into “Guard points”, which allows you to turn the tide of the fight, and gain the upper hand. This is a system that will allow anyone to get into the game, yet still provide a high skill ceiling for those players looking for a challenge.

With eight different stats to spec into (along with stat reallocation), countless varieties of character builds are possible. Skautfold: Usurper also features over 90 different weapons and spells: from swords, spears, axes, great swords, scythes, whips, katanas, rapiers, daggers, bows, guns, rifles, canons, spells and summons.

For those looking for even more content, there also are innumerable secrets, additional areas and optional bosses to discover. Players looking for an even more challenging experience can set their own difficulty by activating special conditions such as a no-guard mode, 1 HP mode, perma-death, or a built-in speedrunning mode.

However players choose to play, The Citadel is a massive and versatile interconnected world. There are countless shortcuts to uncover, and a variety of diverse areas: from human towns to alien landscapes, grand libraries to ethereal gardens, and from an Eldritch engine to a crashed spaceship.

Beautiful pixel art graphics.

Intriguing story and universe.

Challenging Metroidvania action RPG.

action RPG. Massive interconnected world.

Rewarding Guard system.

Customizable difficulty settings.

Tons of secrets, additional areas and optional bosses.

Languages supported: English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

