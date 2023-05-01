Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Tops the UK Retail Charts, Sales Down Compared to Fallen Order - Sales

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 29, 2023.

The game had the second biggest launch of the year, behind only Hogwarts Legacy. It is also the eighth biggest Star Wars retail release in the last 30 years.

Sales for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor were 35 percent lower than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. However, it should be noted digital sales have grown since 2019. The average selling retail price of the game was £65.86 on the PS5 and £67.72 on the Xbox Series X|S, while for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order it was £52.90 on the PS4 and £54.18 on the Xbox One.

82 percent of sales for the game were on the PlayStation 5, while 18 percent were on the Xbox Series X|S. It should be noted with the Xbox Series S being a digital only console, the digital ratio should be closer than the retail ratio.

Dead Island 2, which debuted in first place the previous week, dropped to second place with sales down 45 percent week-on-week. This is a smaller drop than the typical AAA release.

FIFA 23 is up two spots to third place with sales up three percent, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place with sales down three percent.

Minecraft Legends in its second week fell from second to eighth place with sales down 62 percent. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp fell down to 17th place with sales dropping 70 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - NEW Dead Island 2 FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Odyssey Minecraft (NS) Minecraft Legends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Resident Evil 4 Remake

