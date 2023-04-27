By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Twisted Metal Live-Action TV Series Poster Revealed, Teaser Trailer Drops Tomorrow

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 574 Views

It was announced last month the live-action Twisted Metal TV series had been picked up by NBC's streaming platform Peacock for a series. 

The poster for the live-action Twisted Metal TV series has been revealed exclusively by IGN (view it below). The first teaser trailer will also release tomorrow.

The TV series is described as a high-octane action comedy." It stars Anthony Mackie, best known for playing Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Stephanie Beatriz, best known for playing Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The show is helmed by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool and Zombieland) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai).

The synopsis to the show says Twisted Metal follows "a motor-mouthed outsider [who is] offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments
2zosteven (1 hour ago)

Time for a new twisted metal game

  • +1
Chazore (3 hours ago)

Was kinda hoping for a CGI series, I know 2D animation is beyond the scope of most publishers these days, but it would have been nicer to see a CGI Twisted metal.

  • +1
DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

There is potential for some fun and that really reinforce that a Twisted Metal game should be releasing soon.

  • +1
Vengeance1138 (1 hour ago)

I wonder how much influence Fast and Furious will have on this.

  • 0
TheLegendaryBigBoss (4 hours ago)

Never played the game so I have no idea what to expect.

  • 0
The Fury (4 hours ago)

Who is playing Calypso? Premise is different to the game but kinda needed there as not exactly something that can translate over to TV well.

  • 0