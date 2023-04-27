Twisted Metal Live-Action TV Series Poster Revealed, Teaser Trailer Drops Tomorrow - News

It was announced last month the live-action Twisted Metal TV series had been picked up by NBC's streaming platform Peacock for a series.

The poster for the live-action Twisted Metal TV series has been revealed exclusively by IGN (view it below). The first teaser trailer will also release tomorrow.

The TV series is described as a high-octane action comedy." It stars Anthony Mackie, best known for playing Sam Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Stephanie Beatriz, best known for playing Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The show is helmed by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool and Zombieland) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai).

The synopsis to the show says Twisted Metal follows "a motor-mouthed outsider [who is] offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland."

