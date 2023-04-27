Redfall Launch Trailer and Accessibility Features Released - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Studios Austin have released the launch trailer for the open-world FPS, Redfall, as well as revealing the accessibility features ahead of the launch of the game next week.

View the launch trailer below:

Read the accessibility features below:

ACCESSIBILITY MENU

Communication Settings

Voice Chat – Enable (on) and disable (off) voice chat from the Accessibility menu

Separately select the input and output device. Ensure your input and output devices are set correctly in-game.

Voice Chat Input Mode – Set the input mode to push to talk, always on, or no transmission

Text-to-speech (on/off) – Typed text is narrated over voice chat for other players when enabled. Push [DEFAULT BINDINGS on PC] or [DEFAULT BINDINGS ON XBOX CONTROLLER] to open the text box when this setting is enabled.

Speech-to-text (on/off) – Converts player speech via voice chat to written text when enabled

Text-to-speech voice – Choose between a male or female voice for text-to-speech

Text-to-speech Opacity – Adjust the background opacity of the text box behind the transcribed text. This setting ranges from 0 to 1, with higher values increasing the amount of contrast for the text against the background.

Screen Narration

Screen Narration (on/off) - This setting can be adjusted in the Accessibility menu. English language screen narration support is available for some areas of the menus and gameplay. At launch, menu narration support is only partially supported. Narration is primarily available to support communication pathways. It is currently available for the initial login flow, creating or joining a squad with your friends, starting a game, and the Settings menu.

Menus that are not currently narrated include the loadout, skills, map, missions, and archive. In the Settings, some areas related to keybindings and remapping may not currently be narrated. In addition, tutorials are narrated in-game, as well as some interaction prompts. However, not all interactable objects will be narrated and some UI such as the mission progress, compass, health, and weapons are not narrated. The gameplay and menu navigation therefore may still require some players without sight to have sighted assistance.

Additionally, some menus primarily support analog (mouse or controller stick) navigation rather than digital (keyboard only or controller button) navigation. There may be some difficulties with navigation in the menus as a result for users who primarily engage with screen narration, resulting in some menus being inaccessible to players without sight at the game’s launch. We are exploring ways of improving menu navigation and narration after launch.

Subtitles

Subtitles – Choose between Off, Subtitles, and Closed Captioning. Note that the Closed Captioning will display a subset of sounds as text in the subtitle system, but this will not include all possible game sound effects.

Show Speaker name (on/off) - Allows for identifying the name of the speaker

Visuals

Font scaling – Scale the size of the fonts from 100% to 150%. This applies to most menus and gameplay UI text.

Color blindness filter – Enable one of three colorblind filters and adjust the filter intensity

Accessibility Reticle – Enable a reticle that will be displayed at all times. This may be useful for players who experience motion sickness or otherwise would like a permanent fixation point on the screen.

Notification Duration – Set notifications to be displayed for a short, medium, or long amount of time. Increase the duration of this setting if you would like more time to read or see notifications.

GAMEPLAY OPTIONS

General

Difficulty – Four total difficulty levels are available for the game. The first three difficulty levels (Daylight, Dusk, & Midnight) are available at the start of the game. One additional higher difficulty level may be enabled after completing the game. Note that while this setting can be changed while in the game, existing enemies will not be impacted by changing this setting and may instead require reloading the game to adjust.

Object Highlights (on/off) - Enable or disable showing object highlights in the environment

Enable camera shake (on/off) - Disabling camera shake may have a positive impact for players experiencing motion-related discomfort

Head Bob (on/off) - Disabling head bob may have a positive impact for players experiencing motion-related discomfort

Display Damage Numbers – Display floating damage numbers above enemies

User Interface

In-game tutorials (on/off) - Turn in-game tutorial popups on or off. Note that you can revisit unlocked tutorials in the Archive menu at any time.

Menu cursor settings – When using a controller, adjust the friction, sensitivity, and aim assist for the menu free cursor. If navigating the menus with the analog free cursor is difficult, adjusting these three settings will allow for an easier time with navigating and selecting menu options.

AUDIO MENU OPTIONS

General

Adjust volume settings for music, sound effects, dialogue, and cinematics

Note that there is no setting for separately adjusting voice chat, screen narration, or speech-to-text. Instead, players can adjust the sound of other volumes if it is difficult to hear communication or narration.

Voice Chat

Separately select the speaker and microphone device

Voice Chat Input Mode – Set the input mode to push to talk, always on, or no transmission

VIDEO SETTINGS

In addition to adjusting the graphics and other general video settings, the following accessibility-related settings are available in the video menu:

Field of View – Adjust the field of view between 60 and 120. Note that performance and graphics quality can be impacted at higher settings.

Motion Blur Scale – Choose between off, low, medium, and high motion blur applied to the scene. When enabled, the post-processing quality setting affects the overal quality of the effect. Turning off motion blur may have a positive impact for players experiencing motion-related discomfort.

Brightness – Adjust the brightness of the colors in the game

Contrast – Adjust the contrast of the game, impacting the relative luminance

Mouse & Keyboard

Sprint toggle – When Off, Sprint will require a Hold action. When on, sprint will be a press to toggle on and off.

Mouse sensitivity – adjust the sensitivity of the mouse

Invert Vertical – Invert Y Axis if enabled

Keymappings – View and change the keybindings for gameplay and menu settings

Controller

Invert Vertical – Invert Y Axis for the controller if enabled

Controller Sensitivity – Adjust the sensitivity of the controller

Input Response Preset – Adjust the input stick speed for the controller. Choose between low, default, and high.

Sprint toggle – When Off, Sprint will require a Hold action. When on, sprint will be a press to toggle on and off.

Vibration – Enable or disable controller vibration

Controller map – View the controller mapping

Button mappings – view and adjust the controller mappings for gameplay actions

ADDITIONAL GAMEPLAY ACCESSIBILITY – BEYOND THE MENUS

As accessibility goes beyond the menu settings, here are some additional features and limitations that may impact the accessibility of the game for you.

Communication options include both voice chat and a Ping system to highlight important locations or quickly express information to the party

Review narrative pickup items and tutorials in the Archive. If you miss something in the speed of battle, feel free to return to these narrative and tutorial archives when you reach somewhere safer.

Gameplay can’t be paused, even when engaging in single player. However, some buildings provide safer rest areas, including a fire station and various safehouses. Once unlocked, these indoor areas are safe from being attacked and you can often find helpful supplies such as ammunition, lockpicks, or rewire kits. Unlock these safe houses and then utilize Fast Travel via the menus to travel to one of these safe areas.

Find additional fast travel unlock points of interest across the map to improve the speed of travel to return to places you have previously visited.

PC inputs support Keyboard & mouse, as well as Gamepads, including the Xbox Adaptive Controller

The initial launch flow allows for adjusting various settings the first time you log into the game. For example, you can set communication settings including voice chat settings, Text to Speech, and Speech to Text. Screen Narration, audio volumes, subtitles, font scaling, and colorblind filters can also be adjusted.

When in a co-op match, one person (the host) will invite friends to the lobby. This person will serve as the Host and all mission save progress will be retained only by the host. All players will retain hero levels, skills, grave locks, weapons, ammo and gear. For your squad, choose the host who you would like to retain mission progression carefully.

Read details on the game below:

Redfall is an open-world, co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Slay alone or squad up with up to 4 player co-op and face off against the vampires holding the island hostage. Redfall brings the studio’s signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter.

In signature Arkane style, you will choose your path across the island and through the vampire masses as you discover what caused this plague of bloodsuckers. Explore a beautifully hand-crafted open world packed with detail and shine a light on the island’s darkest corners as you fight to uncover the vampires’ secrets. Choose from a roster of heroes with unique, upgradeable skills and gear them up with customizable weaponry found all over the island.

Redfall will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 2.

