Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key Ships 300,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust announced Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key has shipped over 300,000 units worldwide.

This figure is up from 290,000 units as of March 31, 2023.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in Japan on March 23 and worldwide on March 24.

