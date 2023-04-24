Rumor: Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition to be Approved by the UK This Week - News

/ 556 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft announced back in January 2022 its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

The deal has so far been approved in South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. However, it still needs approval in the US, UK, European Union, China, and more.

The London-based business newspaper The Financial Times is claiming the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the regulator in the UK, will likely approve the deal this Wednesday, April 26.

"It is also a big week for Big Tech with quarterly results from Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft." reads the article from The Financial Times via Wccftech. "The latter will also have an eye on the UK, where on Wednesday the Competition and Markets Authority is due to finally rule on whether to block the technology company's $69bn takeover of games maker Activision Blizzard, although this is likely to prove a damp squib as the CMA is expected to support it."

The CMA has recently published an addendum to its provisional findings saying it has received new evidence that has led it to conclude that if the acquisition is approved it won't significantly lessen competition in the video game console market in the UK.

The new evidence shows that Microsoft would lose significant money if it were to make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox consoles and this would incentivize Microsoft to continue to release Call of Duty games on PlayStation consoles.

Microsoft has submitted remedies to the European Union regulator, the European Commission, which has since extended its deadline from April 25 to May 22.

Microsoft has recently announced it has signed multiple 10-year deals to bring Xbox games on PC to three cloud streaming services - Nvidia's GeForce Now, Boosteroid, and Ubitus. Microsoft has also signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to release Call of Duty on Nintendo consoles on day one with full content parity.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles