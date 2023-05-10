Switch vs PS4 Sales Comparison in Europe - March 2023 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned European sales of the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 4 launched in Europe in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

Switch Vs. PS4 Europe:

Gap change in latest month: 196,393 - PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 460,009 - PS4

Total Lead: 9,060,300 - PS4

Switch Total Sales: 31,560,102

PS4 Total Sales: 40,620,402

March 2023 is the 73rd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Europe. During the latest month, the PlayStation 4 has outsold the Nintendo Switch by 196,393 units.

In the last 12 months, the PlayStation 4 has outsold the Switch by 0.46 million units. The Switch is currently behind the PlayStation 4 by 9.06 million units.

The 73rd month for the Nintendo Switch in Europe is March 2023 and for the PlayStation 4 it is November 2019. The Switch has sold 31.56 million units, while the PlayStation 4 has sold 40.62 million units during the same timeframe.

The PS4 crossed 20 million units sold in Europe in month 37, 30 million in month 51, and 40 million in month 72. The PlayStation 4 sold 45.83 million units in Europe to date. The Switch needs to sell another 14.27 million units to outsell the PlayStation 4 in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

