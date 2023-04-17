Firmament Launches for PC on May 18, Later for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2 - News

Developer Cyan announced Firmament will launch first for PC via Steam on May 18. It will launch at a later date for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR2.

View the launch date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Firmament is a new puzzle adventure game by the legendary game studio behind the best-selling games Myst and Riven. Featuring deep storytelling and world-building, discover the story of this seemingly abandoned world as you explore and unlock the mysteries of three unique Realms… and beyond!

Explore the World

Featuring a unique steampunk aesthetic, Firmament invites you to explore the legendary deep world-building Cyan Worlds is known for. Firmament is a fantastic visual feast, with thrilling new sights to see around every corner. At the same time, the world of Firmament feels completely plausible; as though it were constructed with a bigger purpose in mind… A purpose you will be compelled to discover as you play.

Solve the Puzzles

You carry with you a device called an “Adjunct” as you explore. This Adjunct is your interface as you interact with the various devices throughout the Realms of Firmament. Employing the Adjunct to solve the puzzles you encounter will bring you ever closer to unlocking the secrets this place holds.

Discover the Story

You are not entirely alone in Firmament. In addition to The Adjunct, you are joined by a mysterious apparition, who has a story of her own to share with you. As you explore you will be introduced to three Realms—each with secrets and mysteries to reveal. What purpose do the Realms serve? Can the spirit who accompanies you be trusted?

Reveal the Mystery

Are the realms of Firmament abandoned? What are these giant, mysterious machines scattered throughout the world? What is their purpose? What part do you play in this grand mystery? Explore, Discover, Solve, and Reveal the mystery for yourself by playing Firmament!

Technical Details

Built For both virtual reality and 2D Displays. Firmament supports both 2D and virtual reality play. The virtual reality experience of Firmament includes both Free Roam and Teleport modes, and supports Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Rift S, and Quest 2 via Oculus Link. Additionally, Firmament includes many “comfort level” features for both new and experienced VR users, including the option to enable smooth or snap turning, quick travel up stairs and ladders, vertical height quantization, and more!

