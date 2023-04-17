Halo Franchise Director Frank O'Connor Appears to Have Left Microsoft - News

/ 479 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

It appears that Halo Franchise Director, Frank O'Connor, has left Microsoft, according to his LinkedIn page.

O'Connor updated his LinkedIn page to reveal his role as the Franchise Creative Director on Halo at Microsoft ended this month.

There is a new job listing for a Franchise Creative Director that started he started working at in March, however, the company is not listed.

O'Connor has been working on the Halo franchise since 2004. He worked as a Writer and Community Manager until May 2008 before he became the Franchise Creative Director.

If O'Connor has left Microsoft and 343 Industries, he would be one of several high-level employees who have left the studio. 343 Industries founder and studio head Bonnie Ross left the studio in September 2022, Halo Infinite multiplayer creative director Tom French left in December 2022, and David Berger, who led development on Halo Infinite's Slipspace Engine, also left last year.

Joseph Staten, who was the head of creative on Halo Infinite and cinematic director on the original Halo trilogy, announced earlier this month he was leaving Xbox and Microsoft.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles