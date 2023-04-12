FIFA 23 Retakes the Top Spot on the UK Retail Charts, The Last of Us Part 2 Re-Enters Charts - Sales

/ 205 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

FIFA 23 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts in its second, according to GfK data for the week ending April 8, 2023. Sales for the game increased 27 percent.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 dropped to second place with sales down 55 percent. Hogwarts Legacy remained in third place with sales down five percent.

EA Sports PGA Tour is the only new title this week as it debuted in eighth place with just two days on sale.

The Last of Us Part 2 shot up the charts to fifth place with sales up 999 percent due to Easter and Spring sales. Gran Turismo 7 sales saw an increase of 483 percent as it took seventh place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place wit sales up 13 and Super Mario Odyssey is in 10th place with sales up 15 percent. These are two of multiple Mario games to see a boost thanks to the release of The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 Resident Evil 4 Remake Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Last of Us Part 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Gran Turismo 7 EA Sports PGA Tour - NEW God of War: Ragnarök Super Mario Odyssey

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles