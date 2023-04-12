Endless Dungeon Selayed to October 19 - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher SEGA and developer Amplitude Studios announced Endless Dungeon has been delayed from May 18 to October 19. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The Nintendo Switch version release date will be announced later.

"We’re grateful and honored that players are looking forward to playing Endless Dungeon," said Amplitude Studios general manager and chief creative officer Romain de Waubert. "The feedback we’ve received across our OpenDev sessions so far has proved to us that we truly have something special on our hands and we want to ensure we have time for the game to reach its full potential.

"Players have always been at the heart of our studio’s philosophy and releasing Endless Dungeon in October will allow us the extra time to keep working with the community and polishing the game for an amazing day one experience. We can’t wait for fans of the Universe and newcomers alike to experience Endless Dungeon‘s unique gameplay combination of rogue-lite, tactical action and tower defense."

Read a new FAQ below:

What If I want to cancel my pre-order?

Players who have pre-purchased on digital storefronts can receive refunds where applicable in line with platform policy. This can depend on the specifics of the store and the country you are in. Please reach out to help@sega.co.uk if you are experiencing any problems.

When will the Closed Beta (unlocked by pre-ordering the Last Wish Edition) happen?

We will still have this Beta, sometime around September. Our closed betas tend to be around 1 month before the final release.

Why do you need the extra time?

We are polishing the game so players can have a better experience at release, and working on the different feedback, like the Meta-Progression, onboarding of players, the difficulty, the economy, etc.

Will it be playable on Steam Deck?

Right now, the game is playing well on Steam Deck. We will continue to work on the optimization and control scheme to achieve the green check verification.

Is there a shared progression in co-op?

If you are playing from the beginning on Co-op with your friend you will get the unlocks/meta progression at the same time. For example, if you encounter a chest that drops a key to unlock a district, it will be dropped for both of you. Meaning that any currency earned, district keys, scrap, beverages, and any meta-progression unlocks are all things you get to keep and take home to your main game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles