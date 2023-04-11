Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Single Player Headed to PS4 and Xbox One on June 27 - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games announced Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Single Player will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 27 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99June 27 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99.

As the name suggests, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Single Player will not include the multiplayer modes featured in the original release.

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store in August 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Crypto is back with a license to probe. The alien invader returns, groovier than ever. Experience the swinging ’60s in all its chemical-induced glory and take revenge on the KGB for blowing up your mothership. You’ll have to form alliances with members of the very species you came to enslave.

Show those hippies who’s boss using classic weapons and new technology like the Meteor Shower.

Explore 1960s Mother Earth and unload your trusty saucer all over her fictional cities.

Defend a much larger, much more open world from those who seek to undermine your mission.

Hoover up humans from different countries and grind them up into DNA cocktails to upgrade your skills.

Invite a friend over for a twosome and enjoy the full story in local two-player split screen cooperative play.

