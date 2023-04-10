Report: Steam Deck to Surpass an Estimated 3 Million Units Sold Lifetime in 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,193 Views
Lifetime sales of Valve's Steam Deck is going to surpass three million units in 2023, according to a report from research firm Omdia.
The report claims Valve sold 1.62 million units of the Steam Deck in 2022, which is expected to grow by 14 percent to 1.85 million units in 2023.
"It is clear Steam Deck remains a niche portion of the PC gaming landscape," said Senior Analyst covering Games at Omdia James McWhirter. "However, this is unlikely to deter Valve, which has plans beyond just selling hardware units."
McWhirter added, "Valve’s end game goes beyond Steam Deck itself, thus its relatively small installed base is unlikely to be an area of concern in the short term. Valve is focused on utilizing early usage data to refine and improve the SteamOS software powering Steam Deck – software which has already enabled the company to translate a large portion of Steam games from the Windows operating system.
"Valve aims to increase its addressable market via Steam for Chromebooks and Tesla vehicles, now that it has reduced its dependence on Windows."
being in the top of the steam charts every week made it seem like the Deck sold so much more, surprised to see it only sold like 1.6 millions in 2022, but again it make sense since there is no much incentive to buy it without exclusives, most people who use steam don't really care about the portability, it's hard to sell the handheld idea to people who grow up playing on PC
Steam charts goes by revenue, not sales. So it makes sense that Steam Deck is always at the top just because of how expensive it is compared to games. Cheapest model is $400.
oh! thanks for clarifying that, it's probably my fault for just looking at the steam chart list without reading the full articles that explain it LOL.
I think the rankings are based on revenue, not number of units sold.
Interesting. It makes sense 2023 has the potential to sell more than 2022 because of better supply. At the same time everyone that wanted the Steam Deck most likely already has one. I can't imagine the demand to increase from here unless they make a revision. Not in retails, no longer momentum from people talking about it, no exclusives. Plus unlike consoles, this is supposedly a pc, so third party games are less likely to optimize meaning it wouldn't have the 5+ lifespan consoles have. We've seen so many poorly optimized games on PC lately. Steam Deck would most likely suffer from "next gen games", but does that mean we are going to have to buy upgrades every year or two?
3M units is probably better than any handheld PC device has ever reached before. Very successful and awesome to see. Kinda wish I had one, but I think I'll wait until V2!
This also puts into context how Sony isn't looking at the steam deck, however. The PS Vita was considered a failure out the gate, but shipped about 4M in it's first year on the market.
The Steam Deck doesn't need to sell as many units as a dedicated portable console does to be successful because software just comes from Steam. This is probably why Sony is making a remote play portable that integrates with a large catalog of software (i.e. PS5 software) instead of making a device with its own dedicated software. Too hard to shrink a PS5 down to a portable product, and too risky to make it its own device with separate games.
I think that's more or less fine. It's not really a platform in the way PS5 or Switch is, so it isn't like it will have a major impact on Valve's- overall business unless they did something stupid like overproduce these, which doesn't seem to be the case..
That being said, those who insisted this thing would be a competitor to the Switch or anything like that should feel kind of foolish right about now.
I wonder how valve views the sales performance of the steam deck. If it is accurate, as mentioned in this article, that they don't really care about how many units it sells, that they're just using it to improve software, then it may not matter too much. Still, I'm sure they have some internal sales goals.
I'm sure they have specific targets to see if it's worth the continued investment into the "next-gen" Steam Deck for sure, but the software aspect will definitely the biggest win in their books.
Since the release of Steam Deck, there's been a substantial interest in gaming on Linux, Big Picture Mode on Steam has now been replaced by the Steam Deck UI, the Steam mobile app has seen insane improvements to be in more in-line with the Steam Deck UI, and there's now increased competition in the handheld PC market.
But Valve never needed Steam Deck to be a success. They could simply maintain Steam and let billions of dollars pour in every year for life lol. The benefit of a company using a flat structure. Some engineer probably thought the Steam Deck was a neat concept and other engineers agreed and decided to work on it lol. I'll be interested to see where Valve takes the concept down the road.
I'm sure they would at least like to turn a profit on whatever they spent on research and development costs.