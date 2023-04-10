Report: Steam Deck to Surpass an Estimated 3 Million Units Sold Lifetime in 2023 - Sales

Lifetime sales of Valve's Steam Deck is going to surpass three million units in 2023, according to a report from research firm Omdia.

The report claims Valve sold 1.62 million units of the Steam Deck in 2022, which is expected to grow by 14 percent to 1.85 million units in 2023.

"It is clear Steam Deck remains a niche portion of the PC gaming landscape," said Senior Analyst covering Games at Omdia James McWhirter. "However, this is unlikely to deter Valve, which has plans beyond just selling hardware units."

McWhirter added, "Valve’s end game goes beyond Steam Deck itself, thus its relatively small installed base is unlikely to be an area of concern in the short term. Valve is focused on utilizing early usage data to refine and improve the SteamOS software powering Steam Deck – software which has already enabled the company to translate a large portion of Steam games from the Windows operating system.

"Valve aims to increase its addressable market via Steam for Chromebooks and Tesla vehicles, now that it has reduced its dependence on Windows."

